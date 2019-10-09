Harrison Can’t Dethrone Beaverton

October 9, 2019

by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

Harrison was able to trade blows with visiting Beaverton for awhile Friday night. The Hornets couldn’t keep up as the night wore on however, as they eventually succumbed to the undefeated Beavers, 43-22.



“We were very disappointed with our loss,” head coach Jamie Lipovsky said of the Jack Pine Conference loss. “Beaverton is tough on both sides of the ball. They play fast and have many gifted players.”



The Hornets were able to put the first points on the board, getting a two-yard touchdown run by Cam Ashcroft to take the early 6-0 lead.

The Beavers answered with a pair of 16-yard touchdown runs to take a 14-6 lead early in the second quarter, though Harrison responded with a big 62-yard touchdown run by Ashcroft and a two-point conversion run by Ethan Vanantwerpt to knot things up at 14-apiece.



Beaverton scored again on its next possession to take a 20-14 lead, but Harrison was able to pull ahead on a 78-yard touchdown run on a quarterback-keeper by Luke Cooper. Ashcroft rain in the two point conversion to give Harrison the 22-20 advantage.



It was all Beaverton from there however, as it was able to score before the half to lead 28-22 at the break and scored single touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters to pull away for the 43-22 final.



Ashcroft finished with 136 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries and Cooper 81 yards on the ground and also completed a 10-yard pass to Gavin Lawrence. Heaver Hurley led the defense with 10 tackles, Colin Dunn had eight and Brandon Gilpert and Vanantwerpt had five tackles apiece.



“I thought Cooper played well, getting some huge first downs on third down,” Lipovsky said. “Anthony Gardella had a good game up front.”

Harrison (3-2, 2-2 JPC) hosts Farwell (1-4, 1-3) tonight (Friday). The Eagles came up short to Shepherd last week, 19-8. The Hornets topped Farwell last season 44-26.



“Farwell is better than their record shows,” Lipovsky said. “I love their offense scheme. They have some great players and we will have to be very disciplined to beat them.”

