Harrison chamber unveils plans for new office at old DNR site

By Jenn Bomorra

Correspondent

Plans are underway for the future new Harrison Chamber of Commerce building. The new site for the Harrison Chamber of Commerce building will be the old DNR Field Office building located between Wilson State Park and Ken’s Landing Sporting Goods on BUS 27 in Harrison.

The existing building will remain standing with improvements to the entire structure, parking, and new path leading to Wilson State Park. There is no construction start date as of yet, or backed financing, but on December 7th 2015, a lease was signed with the City Of Harrison to secure and lock down the future site for the building.

The Chamber has contracted with architect Dave Reibschleger, Intelligent Design, LLC out of Houghton Lake, Michigan. His proposed total estimate of construction will cost $158,900 dollars, give or take a little depending on product costs.

There are 16 divisions that break down the construction cost estimates. From general conditions, building permits, clearing, grading, gravel base, asphalt paving, site work, concrete work, masonry, carpentry, steel, doors windows, drywall, to mechanical and electrical.

That will also include a new digital sign, gravel area for parking, outdoor garden, and new path to Wilson State Park and will be handicap accessible. The proposed renovations and upgrades will come to a well needed 1800 square feet inside the building. Multiple offices, extra storage, and a meeting room for Chamber member meetings are an exciting and new positive change compared to what they have as of now.

“We’re hoping the start date to be one year from now to break ground, but might have to be done in two 6 month phases, We are reaching out to the community for help” said, Michelle Grant, Chamber President.

The Chamber is asking for anyone who can volunteer or donate their time to help with painting, putting up drywall, demolitions of the interior building, cleaning, any type of fundraiser ideas, or monetary donations if possible.

There will be a Popcorn Fundraiser on July 4th to help with proceeds for the new chamber building. If you have any questions or would like to help in any way to be a part of an important renovation and upgrade needed for the Harrison Chamber of Commerce, please contact the Chamber at (989)539-6011.