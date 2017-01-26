Harrison cuts ribbon for new City Hall

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Last Thursday evening, Harrison City officials celebrated the completion of a seven-month long project to build a brand new City Hall and Department of Public Works complex.

A Grand Opening of the new facility, complete with a Ribbon Cutting ceremony, was held at the special event held from 5 to 7 p.m. January 19. Speakers at the event were City Clerk Tracey Beadle and Mayor Stacy Stocking.

The decision to begin building a new City Hall/ came after the City sold the ten lots where the old City Hall and DPW building on West Beech Street was located. The property was purchased by the Harrison Lumber Do It Center, who is planning their own expansion, for $340,000.

City Manager and Clerk Tracy Beadle said in an earlier article, “We have been making plans for five or six years.” She said the former City Hall, built in 1967, had been cramped for space for years and was not wired to handle modern technology. The City had considered renovating the former City Hall, but decided it was unpractical and too costly, and in looking for property for a new building, found the new site on Sullivan Drive.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in mid-April for the new 15,775 square foot, $2.5 million-dollar City Hall and Department of Public Works Garage municipal complex on the corner of Sullivan Drive and Spruce Street just behind the Fire Department and Department of Natural Resources office and just west of the County building.

Heineman Contractors of Saginaw agreed to complete the project by October 31. The architect was Sidock Group of Novi. While construction for their new facility was underway, the City celebrated another milestone, their 125th Anniversary.

To celebrate their new era, Harrison City and the DPW moved into the new building complex November 21. The building plans included a large council chamber next to a large room with a retractable wall to make a larger space for special events and large meetings.

A large office space was designed with four work stations and a couple of separate offices for the treasurer and city manager. Additional space includes a mechanical room, small conference room, storage room, public restrooms and an employee break room.

The Department of Public Works also includes offices and work areas and the bays for their equipment. The complex has 47 parking spaces.

Photos:

Bays in the building will store City equipment.