Harrison family plans to open drug rehab

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Three generations in Harrison’s Kennedy family have fought with drug abuse.

Now Doug Kennedy, 54, and his son Jeffrey, 28, are planning to use their experiences with addiction to help others.

They have a lot of experience with drugs. Doug’s mother, a heroin addict who abandoned him at age 3, died in a rehab center in Florida when she was just 54.

Doug battled an addiction to cocaine addiction during the 1980s and his son has been repeatedly – seven times — in rehab in efforts to kick a meth addiction.

Both men are clean, sober and healthy now and want to help others achieve that goal too.

Kennedy has started a new non-profit inpatient rehabilitation facility for drugs and alcohol, a facility to open next fall in a building on the corner of Grant and Cranberry Roads.

Kennedy said rehab changed his life and that he hopes to save others.

The new Christian faith – based Recovery Center will be open to up to 20 men. Sobriety will be gained through a 30 to 90 day stay filled with a variety of activities including the use of therapy dogs, gardening, cooking technology and art. There will also be classes to help those who have completed rehab find work and transitional housing that is drug free.

Kennedy, who will be the Center’s CEO has already selected a full staff including an administrator, doctor and psychiatrist. They have a 501©3 nonprofit license and township approval for the facility as well as permits for building, plumbing and electrical work. Kennedy has been working on the interior of the building.

Work on the center is ongoing as funding becomes available. They have a GoFundMe page with a goal to raise the $7,500 needed to finish electrical work on the building. Kennedy is confident that the facility will open.

In a Morning Sun interview, Kennedy said, “I feel God is guiding me to do this.”