Harrison, Farwell have full slate of 4th activities

June 29, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Harrison will be the place to be on Tuesday July 3rd and Wednesday the 4th!

The annual Demolition Derby, presented by UMS (Unique Motor Sports) will start the festivities at the Clare County Fairgrounds. The Derby begins at 7 p.m. Admission for adults is $10 and for youngsters age five and under it is $5.

An all-new event “Vendors under the Grandstands will be held during the derby from 6 to 10 p.m. It is open to arts, crafts and direct-sale vendors and limited space for booths is available. Register on the Harrison Chamber website, or call (989) 539-6011.

After the derby, the 4th of July fireworks will fire up the sky over the fairgrounds to complete the evening.

Wednesday, the 4th of July, Harrison’s annual parade takes place. This year’s parade theme is “Fairy Tales.” The parade starts at the Fairgrounds and goes east of Fairlane to the stop sign, then south on BUS127 to the light on M-61. Turns west on M-61, then North on Westlawn back to the Fairgrounds.

Line up for the event starts at 9:30 a.m. at the fairgrounds and the parade begins at 11 a.m. sharp. It’s free to enter, but registration is required to participate in the parade. Visit the Harrison Chamber website to download a registration form.

In Farwell, the annual Figure 8 Derby will be held on July 7th this year starting at 7:30 p.m. Adult admission is $10 and kids ages 5 to 12 years are $5. Under 5 year will get in free.

Fireworks will be held immediately following the Figure 8 Derby.