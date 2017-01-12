Harrison man loses house, belongings

By Pat Maurer

A flash fire the erupted while attempting to light an LP furnace is believed to be the cause of the fire that totally destroyed Joe Moore’s home in Hayes Township just after noon on Wednesday.

Harrison Fire Chief Chris Damvelt said the house was “fully engulfed” the firetrucks even arrived at the home on the corner of East Stockwell and Maplewood.

He said Joe Moore was the only resident of the single story home, owned by William Moore of Florida.

Reportedly Joe and a neighbor were attempting to light the furnace when there was an explosion. “They said fire went everywhere,” Damvelt said. “The neighbor ran to his house for a fire extinguisher but by the time he returned the house was fully engulfed.”

Damvelt said the house was a one-story with wood-frame construction. “The house and all contents are a total loss,” he added.

Moore and his neighbor were able to escape the fire without injuries, although he lost his cat, the Chief said. “He lost everything in the fire.”

Harrison had mutual aid at the scene from both Clare and Gladwin Fire Departments.