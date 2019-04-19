Harrison names two valedictorians, one salutatorian

April 19, 2019

Kaylub Pepper

Co-Valedictorian

Kaylub Pepper

With a 4.0 GPA. Kaylub has received awards on and off of the field. Kaylub has also attended a Hillside Elementary day for assistance with his communities youth.

Due to his passion in mathematics, he has chosen to pursue a career in engineering, He lives with his single mother, Victoria Pepper and his two younger siblings, Isaiah Pepper(9) and Barbara Dupius(14), who also attend Harrison schools

Wyatt Minor

Co-Valedictorian

Wyatt Minor

Wyatt is the son of Dave Minor and Tammy Minor. He has two younger sisters Molly (15) and Lucy (12) and an older brother Hank (19) who was also a HHS valedictorian.

In addition to an outstanding academic track record during his years of schooling, Wyatt also had a nice sports career to go along with it and was the recipient of 5 varsity letters during his sports career. Wyatt plans to earn his associate degree in business from Mid Michigan College.

Abigail Fillhard

Salutatorian

Abigail Fillhard

Abigail is the daughter of Mike and Christi Fillhard. She has an older brother that is a Harrison High School alumni, Jeremy Fillhard (20). While being salutatorian of her class, she has played volleyball, raced on the ski team, and ran track and field during all four years of high school earning many academic and athletic awards.

She plans to pursue her dreams at Central Michigan University by pursuing a degree in physical therapy.

