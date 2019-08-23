Harrison prepares for street fair, mud bog

August 23, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

When the US-27 Motor Tour stops at Harrison this afternoon, they will be a part of Harrison’s annual Street Fair with loads of activities to add to the celebration.



Events there, which began yesterday, with the 4th annual Garden Tour, includes a whole bunch of great events on both today (Friday) and Saturday, including a Mud Bog at the Clare County Fairgrounds Saturday evening:

Friday Street Fair events include:



*Old 27 Car Tour from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*A display by the Harrison Robotic Team and watch for a little friendly competition with the Clare Robotics Team.

*Hearing testing.

*Bus Tours running from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Saturday features include:

*A Walk around Budd Lake at 9 a.m.

*Motorcycles Fun Run 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*A Kids Carnival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*The Clare County Sheriff’s Office Softball Game at noon.

*Entertainment in the Town Square will including: Steven D & The Keys



Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Gabe Couch on Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. and Clark the Juggler on Saturday at 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m.



Events scheduled for both days include:

A Veterans Display all day, Live Entertainment all day and Arts and Crafts vendors from 9 a.m. to 3p.m. each day.

A Petting Zoo and a Trout Pond each day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Touch-A-Truck from noon to 4 p.m.

A Beer and Wine Tent from noon to closing.



Wind up the fun in Harrison on Saturday evening with the Mug Bog at the Clare County Fairgrounds! Sponsored by Concerned Racers 4 Wheel Drive Club, the event is sanctioned and mud will be flying beginning at 6 p.m.

(Registration begins at 2 p.m. and ends at 5:30 p.m.). The event includes Bog Class, Street Class, Street & Stock type Bog Trucks, Superstock, Modified 40 and Modified 44, and Pro Mod Open. Street vehicles are welcome (seat belts & helmet required) and there’s a “bounty on pit and a guaranteed purse. Admission is $10 or $5 for kids ages 5-10. For additional information call Joe at 989-280-3534 or check out their Facebook page.



For more information on Harrison Street Fair activities next weekend call the Harrison Downtown Development Authority at (989) 539-7145 or E-mail office@cityofharrison-mi.gov. or visit the Harrison Street Fair on Facebook (https.//www.facebook.com/HarrisonStreetFair).

