Harrison rallys behind Gallo

By Chris Stevens

CMU Intern

A benefit will be held to support George Gallo and his family Sunday, June 11 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lion’s Club of Harrison at 417 Fairlane St. George, who is a Harrison school board member and owner of Mid Michigan bail bonds, has suffered serious life-threatening complications from a routine non-invasive heart surgery. George was transferred to the ICU at Henry Ford Hospital at the end of April and has now been there for over a month. George has been fighting for his life, Allbee said, “Every day is a miracle.” He has surpassed the odds making it this long, she said, while the hospital looks into never before done procedures.

The benefit will host a variety of activities, all to raise money for the Gallo family. Among them is a Magic: The Gathering card tournament. The players of the card game Magic, George included, are a tight knit group, Hunter Hockey, another organizer of the benefit, said. It brings people together two to three times a week, and you notice when someone’s not there, he said.

There will also be a kid’s corner, Allbee said, featuring inflatables, games, and face painting. From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. a silent auction will be held, with gift certificates and various handmade and donated items to bid on.

A few carnival style games will be set up at the event, as well as darts and a Plinko board. The score players earn in darts and Plinko will determine the number of tickets they receive in raffles for a big screen television and a kayak, both donated by local businesses and friends, Allbee said. The Farwell School Board also donated to the cause and will be running a lottery board at the benefit, she said. Corn hole boards are being made by Doug Green as well as Allbee and her husband for a corn hole tournament.

The benefit will also hold a yard sale. Allbee said her garage, two storage units, and Green’s basement are all filled with donated items, and they still have more to pick up for the yard sale. Anything remaining from the yard sale will be donated to local second-hand stores. A sing-off and a 50/50 raffle round of the benefit’s activities.

Live music from local fellow musicians will be playing through most of the benefit. The Nate and Joe Acoustic Show, as well as the Hobo Groove will be playing. Allbee, Green, and Gallo used to play in a band of their own, which played at a lot of benefits, so it was important to have bands at their benefit as well, Allbee said.

The benefit will also have food to purchase. They will be grilling hot dogs and burgers, and have popcorn and soda for sale, Allbee said. Most of the food has been donated by local businesses, Green said, with 20 pounds of ground beef being donated by Steve’s Country Market and another 20 pounds donated by S & S Collision.

The money raised will go towards his medical expenses and his family’s living expenses. During this time, his wife Kari has been paying for her stay over 2 hours from their Harrison home, living expenses there and at her home, while their 2 youngest children Gavin and Peyton finish up the school year. “Nobody wants to see them lose anything,” Allbee said, they are some of the hardest working, kindest people to know.

For more Information on the benefit visit the “Gallostrong Benefit” event page on Facebook. You can also RSVP to the event and share the page for a chance to win a door prize.