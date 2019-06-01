Harrison remembers those who sacrificed

June 1, 2019

Story & Photos By Steve Landon

Following the long hard winter of 2019 American’s have been chomping at the bit to pull out their summer toys and head to the family cabin or nearest campground for a relaxing vacation This past weekend a record number of people took to the roads, sky’s and rails for the unofficial kick off of summer. Amidst all the excitement to get away many people often over look the fact Memorial Weekend and Memorial Day is a time to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms so often taken for Granted. On Monday a number of area residents and visitors to Clare County joined folks around the nation attending parades and services at local cemeteries, monuments, memorials and veteran parks to remember all those fallen men and women who gave their lives so we might live in a free nation.

In Harrison Veterans Freedom Park hosted fourth annual Memorial Day service since opening in 2016. In addition to speeches and ceremonies’ there was a reading of a moving poem “At Arlington” by Beverly Walker – Powell followed the Laying of the Wreaths’ by VFW Post 1075; American Legion Post 404; American Legion Post 404 SAL; American Legion Post 404 Ladies Auxiliary; 40 et 8; and VVA Post 1075. A visit to Maple Grove Cemetery for a service followed the ceremony at Veterans Freedom Park for a wreath laying, gun salute and the playing of taps.

Following the ceremony some visitors walked around Maple Grove Cemetery looking at the graves with “Old Glory” proudly flying over those who served and ones who gave their life in protecting our freedoms and the American dream. One grave in particular was that of World War I soldier Rush C. Davis ‘21 who was killed in action 101 years ago on July 18, 1918. Davis was born in 1897, just as the logging era was wrapping up and the automobile was in its infancy. It was an exciting time in America. Had he not opted to bravely serve his country, he may have raised a family, and watched our nation go from horse and buggy to landing men on the moon. Think of the amazing things he might have witnessed, however, like so many brave souls Mr. Davis opted to give his all and serve the nation he so dearly loved even if it meant giving his life so others might live in freedom. A hundred years is a long time, however, Mr. Davis deserves to be remembered, as do those who fought, died and served before and after him. In all the hustle and bustle of daily life it was nice to some people walking among the graves and flags remembering those brave men and women.

Harrison was not the only Memorial Day Service in the county. In Clare this year’s ceremony stared out at the City Park veterans memorial followed by the traditional parade to Cherry Grove Cemetery led by the Clare VFW Post 5738 Honor Guard. The Clare High School Band provided music at both locations and marched in the parade. A Gun Salute and the playing of Taps concluded this year’s tribute.

In Farwell Memorial Day activities included a parade and ceremony at the Village Park Memorial Sponsored by the Farwell VFW Post 3039 and the Clare/ Farwell American Legion Post 558. The program officially got underway with local and visiting youth in attendance leading the gathered crowd in the saying of the Pledge of Allegiance. Following the ceremony the VFW and American Legion Honor Guard performed a rifle salute. The Farwell High School Band marched in the parade, played music and performed taps.

Summer is officially underway, get out and enjoy all the area has to offer. Remember thanks to our veterans past present and future we are able to enjoy life to the fullest in the greatest nation on earth. Make sure to thank a Vet when you see them this year.

Share This Post Tweet