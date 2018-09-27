Harrison Schools to show off bond improvements

September 27, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Harrison Community Schools is inviting the community to come to an Open House Thursday, October 4th to see the newly renovated Harrison High School. The Open House will be held from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Harrison Superintendent Rick Foote said Wednesday, “This school year will be one of excitement and promise for our secondary students, parents, and staff. The newly renovated Harrison High School and Middle School will give our students a learning environment which will promote a quality academic setting while providing a safe and secure facility for our students.”

“I’m very excited to have our community tour the facilities…to see first-hand the complete transformation from the old to the new,” he added.

The first phase of the $13.4 million project is nearly complete, Foote said. Construction began last spring. The new classrooms are completely done, he added.

Phase I included renovations to the high school, middle school and athletic facilities.

The high and middle schools both have new secured entry points, cameras and new locking systems were added, new walls have been constructed in the high school Open Concept areas and renovations were made to both buildings for heating and ventilation.

New roofs were constructed and repairs made to the exterior brick and masonry. The high school auditorium was remodeled and upgrades made to all lighting systems with LED fixtures.

Middle school classroom walls were extended up to the roof deck and there was overall general painting and renovations to the building along with the replacement of storage cabinets and furniture.

At the athletic field the track was repaired and the surface replaced with a new team room and toilets.

“We have about another month before everything is completed,” Foote said, “we’re not totally done, but almost.”

Now the district will be getting ready for the $13.3 million second phase of the renovations, slated to begin in two years when Larson Elementary will be gutted, renovated and expanded to house all of the district’s elementary students.

Foote said Phase II construction will begin in the spring of 2021 and includes the renovation of Larson with a new secured entry plus cameras and door locking systems; walls in the Open Concept area; a new building to house third through fifth grades, making it a K-5 building; new roofs and repairs to the exterior brick and masonry; replacement of the heating and ventilation systems; upgrading the lighting to LED fixtures; replacement of furniture and storage cabinets; and replacement of the parking lot with a new parking and bus loop for safety.

Hillside will be renovated for offices and overflow classrooms, Foote said.

Work there will include the abatement/demolition of the 1938 and 1948 buildings; upgrading the electrical to add more outlets to classrooms; new furniture and storage cabinets; and repairing or replacing the Hillside gym floor.