Harrison teachers receive mini-grant

March 14, 2019

Educator mini-grants of up to $250 were recently made available through the Clare County Community Foundation’s Youth Action Council, and it didn’t take long for one Harrison Middle School teacher to take advantage.

Joddie Gould was the very first to apply to the program, and also the first to receive funding. The $250 mini-grant will go toward safer equipment for her science classroom, replacing outdated hot plates and purchasing new digital temperature guns.

“Physical science incorporates many hands-on activities and labs that require items to be heated,” said Gould. “Our hot plates have become outdated. For the safety and continuation of our labs, I was thankful to receive funds to update this equipment.”

The Clare County Youth Action Council is a group of middle and high school students from several county schools who meet once a month and review grant applications for projects that impact youth. The mini-grant program is something they were excited to add this year.

“The educator mini-grant program is something we’ve talked about for a long time, and after a successful fundraising campaign, we’re excited to finally offer it,” said Michelle Neff, Youth Action Council Coordinator.

The community foundation welcomes applications for projects that positively impact and enhance learning for local students. Educators from Clare County schools interested in the mini-grants can find details and apply online at www.clareccf.org.