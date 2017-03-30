Harrison to vote on $26.7 million bond

By Jenn Bomorra

Correspondent

It has been 22 years since voters in the Harrison Community School District have passed a bond proposal to upgrade facilities. On May 2nd 2017, voters will be asked to consider passing a two-phase project bond issue that would renovate, rebuild, improve buildings, and facilities on the Harrison grounds.

Per the bond being approved, all buildings will receive new camera systems, new locking doors, and secured entry points are just a few. Improvements to the high school and middle school parking lots, bus drop-off, and pick-up area will also be upgraded to include new curbing to divide visitor parking from bus area to insure safety and safely increase the traffic flow for visitors and busses. Larson elementary parking lot will also be included.

All buildings will see an upgrade to their boiler systems, roofs, HVAC, and lighting. New LED fixtures and modern heating systems will improve the learning environment for the kids most importantly but, also save the district money in reducing utility costs in the long run for an economical future.

Interior walls will be added to close off the open concept classrooms which Harrison schools has had for many years, doing away with the open concept for good. Replacing gym floor, athletic field, and track are also under bond proposal. All the upgrades and repairs if the proposed bond passes will allow and give students the chance to perform in a safer and more up to date learning environment.

The two-phase project will cost $ 26.7 million. If approved on May 2nd, the first set of bonds will be sold in August of this year to raise money for the high school, middle school, and athletic complex. The second half will begin August of 2020 to raise the money for Larson elementary and Hillside. All work should be completed no later than 2022.

“We need this bond to pass, we started the idea of the project 2 years ago, so this wasn’t just a quick project put together, it’s been in the works for a while. All funding from the bond will go directly into the schools, and were hoping no later than 2022 for the project to be completely finished “ said, Richard Foote, Superintendent of Harrison Schools.

The average cost to home owners of a home worth about $40,000, will be between four and six dollars per month over the six year life of the bond. The high school will remain a 9-12th grade building, the middle school will continue to house 6th-8th grade and Larson elementary will then become K-5th grades. Hillside after other building renovations will become district administrative offices and early childhood when complete.

The determination of renovating the high school and middle school first was based on more students being impacted when transitioning from the elementary and time needed to plan the construction and renovation of Larson while still allowing school to continue as planned.

On May 2nd 2017, you can vote at the regular township places , which are Arthur, Franklin, Hamilton, and Hayes. The City of Harrison will vote at the New City Hall and for Frost, Greenwood, Hatton, Summerfield and Winterfield Townships as well. You will register to vote with the County, City or Township you reside in.

For Absentee Ballots, contact the clerk overseeing your voting precinct for applications. Absentee Ballots need to be in and received by no later than April 29th 2017.

To find out a complete breakdown of the bond proposal project, you can contact Richard Foote, Superintendent of Harrison Community Schools at (989) 539-7871 or you can follow developments and more information till May 2nd at WWW.StepUpForOurStudents.com