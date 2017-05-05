Harrison voters approve school money

By Jenn Bomorra

Correspondent

The bond proposal for Harrison School District passed with a vote of 1253 voting YES and 827 voting NO.

Out of 9,337 registered voters in the surrounding townships and city, around 1,722 ballots were casted on the vote making voter turnout right around 18.44%, showing less than a quarter of registered voters input on the bond.

It has been 22 years since a passing of a school bond for the Harrison school district. With voter approval, the passing bond will change safety for the better per projected in the proposal like, newer and upgraded parking lots that are poorly maintained, repairing of roofs, lighting, HVAC systems that are in dire need of repair and new locking safety doors and camera systems vital for security of the buildings and students on the Harrison school campus.

The learning environment will also be a positive change due to the doing away with the “open concept” classrooms. Interior walls will be added to upgrade and improve better learning capabilities for the future of the students in the classrooms.

Mixed reviews of the passage have surfaced, mainly because the issue means more taxes for property owners. The two-phased 26.7 million dollar project bond, set to start in August that will renovate, rebuild and improve buildings in the school district have some concerned, but as the vote totals show, a wide majority of citizens agree the bond is a necessary evil.

“Harrison Community Schools have proven that they have a passion for our kids. They have recently received accolades for their academic progress. I recently attended a meeting with key decision makers and their main concern is providing a safe learning environment for my kids” said Dan Durga, who wrote a Letter to the Editor in a recent edition of the Clare County Review.

Others however, don’t agree.

“Strategically moving the voting polls in the town where far-flung townships would have lowered voter turnout to make sure that the townies could get their bill passed” said a disgruntled Pam Henschel.

“The economy has not yet totally recovered here in northern Michigan. Years of profit loss for golf courses has taken a toll on business. The non-homestead school tax is outrageous! And now this bond proposal! Something must be done for small businesses such as golf courses if they are to survive. I am pro-children and pro-education but please try to understand why I must vote No on May 2nd” said Barbara Lambdin, who also wrote a Letter to the Editor in the Clare County Review.

A statement from Rick Foote, Superintendent of Harrison Schools said, “ We are excited by the potential for Harrison students made possible today by the voters in our district, and we’re grateful that those voters understood how important it is to make the dramatic changes that will follow on the HCS campus in the months and years to come. The students of today and tomorrow will benefit from improved facilities that are safe, secure, and offer the opportunity to learn in a suitable environment. The students of yesterday – many of whom worked very, very hard these past several weeks to ensure an informed electorate – will benefit knowing their labors produced this result for the school they love. And Harrison as whole will benefit from stronger schools, which go hand in hand with communities.

We also want to ensure our stakeholders of our eagerness to continue the positive, impactful dialogue that helps make good schools great. With the assurance of financial stability to take care of our facilities, we can now go about the business of making those improvements while re-directing ourselves to our mission of making sure that when our kids graduate, they’re completely prepared for the next step on their respective journeys. Both directly and indirectly, in many different ways, the passage of this bond proposal gives all our kids the opportunity for a bright and prosperous future. “