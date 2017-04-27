Harrison votes on bond issue this Tuesday

Harrison School District voters will go to the polls Tuesday to vote on a $27.6 million bond issue to upgrade the school buildings and address critical safety and security issues with the buildings and grounds.

The last upgrade approved by the voters, also for upgrades to facilities was 22 years ago.

Tuesday voters will be asked to approve a 25-year, two-phase bond issue that would be used to renovate, rebuild and implement numerous improvements on buildings, facilities and grounds of the Harrison Community Schools campus.

Improvements on the districts project list include removing walls in the Open Concept (open classrooms) areas; roof replacement; secured entries with cameras and locking systems; heating and ventilation; safer parking and better traffic flow in parking areas; upgraded LED lighting, furniture and storage cabinets; abatement or demolition of 1938 and 1948 buildings; renovations of the 250-seat auditorium; athletic field track repair and surface replacement as well as replacement of team rooms and toilets; an addition to house elementary grades three through five and creating a new K-5 building; electrical updates and repair; and replacement of the Hillside gym floor.

School officials say defeat of the proposal would be a “finantial disaster” for the district and mean students would continue “trying to learn in substandard and even dangerous conditions.”

According to the offical ballot, the estimated millage levy in 2017 would be 1.5 mills, or $1.50 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation. Average cost to the owner of a home worth $40,000 will range from $4 to $6 per month, or $48 to $72 annually over the life of the bond.

If approved on May 2nd, the first set of bonds will be sold in August, raising funds for the high school, middle school and athletic complex in the first phase of the renovations. The second phase will begin in August of 2020 and raise funds for Larson Elementary and Hillside Elementary. Both phases would be hopefully complete no later than 2022.

In an earlier article, Superintendent Rick Foote said, “We need this bond to pass. We started this idea of the project two years ago so this wasn’t just a quick project put together. All funding from the bond will go directly into the schools.”

More information is available until election day at www.StepUpForOurStudents.com.