Harrison women lead cops on 35 mile chase, face charges

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Mackenzie Loughin, 33 and Danica Seney, 27, have been charged in connection with a retail fraud and leading police on a 35 mile chase August 30th.

The two were arrested on that Wednesday afternoon after they led police from three departments on a chase through Isabella Clare Counties.

Shepherd Police Chief Luke Sawyer reported that officers attempted to stop the women’s vehicle on US-127 near Blanchard Road in connection with the report of retail fraud from a Mt. Pleasant business. The vehicle did not stop and led police north on the freeway for 35 miles. They were stopped in Clare County on Clare Avenue just north of Mannsiding Road when Clare County Sheriff’s Department deputies deployed stop sticks near the intersection.

The women were arrested there and taken to the Isabella County Jail. They were arraigned in Isabella County Trial Court August 31.

Loughin and Seney are accused of taking about $500 worth of items from Kohl’s Wendesday. Among the items the two allegedly stole are clothing, the speaker, a

purse and a silver necklace.

Loughin was charged with organized retail crime, attempted organized retail crime and retail fraud (1st) by the Isabella County Sheriff’s Department, flee and elude (3rd) and driving while license suspended (2nd) by Shepherd Police Department and with a failure to appear warrant and contempt of court warrant.

Seney was charged as an accessory after the fact to a felony through Isabella County Sheriff’s Department, and with possession of analogues and retail fraud (2nd).

Both remained in jail after arraignment with a preliminary hearing to be scheduled.

Isabella County Sheriff’s deputies, Saginaw Chippewa Tribal police, the Clare County Sheriff’s Department, Isabella County Central Dispatch and Snoopy’s Towing of Clare assisted during the incident.