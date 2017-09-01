Harrison women lead cops on 35-mile chase

By Pat Maurer

Two Harrison women, one 33 and the other 27 years old, were arrested Wednesday afternoon after leading police from three departments on a chase through Isabella and Clare Counties.

A release from Shepherd Police Chief Luke Sawyer said officers tried to stop a vehicle on US-127 in the Blanchard Road area in connection with the report of retail fraud in Mt. Pleasant. The driver did not stop and began a chase that led police north on the freeway for 35 miles.

They were stopped in Clare County on Clare Avenue just north of Mannsiding Road when Clare County Sheriff’s Department deputies deployed stop strips near the intersection, Clare Undersheriff Dwayne Miedzianowski said Thursday morning.

Sawyer said when they were finally stopped the two were arrested and merchandise believed stolen was found in the vehicle.

The two Harrison women, whose names have not been released, were taken to the Isabella County Jail to await arraignment on multiple charges, Chief Sawyer added.

Sawyer said in the release that they were assisted during the chase and subsequent arrest by Isabella County Sheriff’s deputies, Saginaw Chippewa Tribal police, the Clare County Sheriff’s Department, Clare City Police, Isabella County Central Dispatch and Snoopy’s Towing of Clare.