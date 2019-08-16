Harrison’s Business US127 to get third lane

August 16, 2019

Harrison’s Business loop on US-127.

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Traffic through Harrison will have an easier path with the addition of a third lane on the old road.



The Michigan Department of Transportation is adding a dedicated center left-turn lane on Business US-127 between Bilkare Road (Just north of the Clare County Airport) and Stockwell Road, 1.2 miles north.



The project, which began last Monday, was developed to help reduce rear-end crashes on the busy stretch of the road.



MDOT said they will invest $1.2 million to resurface and add the center lane.



They said “Traffic will be maintained with traffic regulators” and that, “The work is weather dependent.”



The estimated completion date for the project is October.

