Harrison’s historic Carriage House up for auction

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A landmark in Harrison, the Carriage House Inn is for sale.

An auction of the historic property is scheduled on August 26 at 11 a.m. by Beth Rose Real Estate and Auctions with Open Houses to view the property scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. on August 13 and August 20.

The location has been known for years as “Heritage Hill.”The Inn, which reopened July 15, 2016, is located on what has been known for years as “Heritage Hill,” had been closed since 2005 and was briefly reopened in 2016, when the property was renovated.

Located at 1515 Grant Avenue in Harrison, The Inn is just 900 feet north of Mostetler Road and just east of Old U.S. 127.

There are 127 acres left of the original 160-acre estate. The guesthouse on the northern edge of the property was sold in 1987. Other portions of the original acreage east of US 27 expressway were also sold. The property was acquired by McKenna and Mlinarcik in late 1987.

The location has been known for years as “Heritage Hill.” It was built in stages over a period of many years. The “South Wing” of the old home lakeside was constructed in 1934 as a two-car garage. In 1948, the second portion of that building was completed. It contains a fireplace in the receiving room that was once used for cooking and heating. The “North Wing” was built in 1964 as was the original carriage house barn. Mennonite builders from the Gladwin area constructed these additions.

The Inn has an interesting history. The south wing of the facility was built in stages over a period of many years beginning in, or before 1934 when the old lakeside home was constructed as a two-car garage. The old home lakeside, now known as The Classic Collection, was the retirement home for Mr. and Mrs. McKinley Browne and the quarters for a private business.

The history of the Inn says, “In 1948 the second portion of that building was completed and contains a fireplace in the receiving room that was once used for cooking and heating. The ‘North Wing,” was built in 1964 as was the original carriage house barn. Mennonite builders from the Gladwin area constructed these additions.That building was known as the Fireplace Suites.

The old carriage house barn was renovated and opened in July of 1994 as the Carriage House Inn, Country Side.

Over the past thirteen years many “face lifts” were completed. A new front entrance and gate were constructed. Guide trail lights, paving of the parking lot and trail, barrier free entrances and extensive landscaping have added a fresh new look. Further, the facility was fitted with natural gas and sewer lines. The front thirty acres have an estimated 80,000 mature pines of various species which provide wonderful protection for a variety of wildlife, as well as great areas for walking. The back acreage actually borders route 27 providing four miles of cross country ski and hiking trails.

Filled with many more than 100 year old furnishings, the first floor included a reception area and formerly a gift shop, the kitchen and manager’s quarters and a Great Room. The soda counter and reception desk came from an old Knapp department store in Bay City and the windows separating the kitchen and reception area are from an old Central Michigan University building. One of the guest bedrooms contained a more than 100-year-old “bungle bed,” formerly made with a separating panel for young married couples or children of different sexes.

Many of the beautiful antique furnishings were found for the Inn by the Brownes, and later by Connie and John Mlinarcik. The building was full of them.