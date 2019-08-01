Haupt found guilty of making sex videos with underage girl

August 1, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Alexander Haupt

After a two-day jury trial, Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis reported that Alexander Haupt, of Clare, Michigan, was found guilty on July 25th of using a computer for publicize “Child Sexually Abusive material.



Prosecutor Ambrozaitis presented the case to the jury on behalf of the Prosecutor’s Office.



The jury found Haupt guilty of multiple charges: Child Sexually Abusive Activity – Manufacture/Produce; Using a Computer to Commit that Crime; Child Sexually Abusive Activity – Distributing/Promoting; Using a Computer to Commit that Crime; Child Sexually Abusive Material – Possession; Using a Computer to Commit that Crime; Child Sexually Abusive Activity – Distributing/Promoting; Using a Computer to Commit that Crime; and Obstruction of Justice.



These convictions were the result of an investigation by Detectives with the Clare County Sheriff’s Department in 2017, when it was discovered that Haupt had taken pictures and videos of him engaging in sexual acts with his then-girlfriend, who was under the age of 18 at the time. (You must be 18 years old or older to be photographed or videotaped performing sexual acts).



The investigation also discovered that Haupt had been in contact with another individual who had solicited Haupt for those images and videos.

Text messages between Haupt and this individual revealed that Haupt was paid for obtaining and then sharing the videos and images of his then-girlfriend with this individual.



The investigation also found that after a separate incident with this victim, Haupt recorded a conversation between himself and the victim, wherein he threatened her and tried to coerce her into dropping the charges against him.



He is scheduled to be sentenced on August 21, 2019.

