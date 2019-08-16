Haupt found guilty twice, faces third trial

August 16, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Alexander Haupt

In a second conviction this month, Alexander Haupt, 22 of Clare, was found guilty of stalking after a jury trial in 80th District Court.



The stalking conviction resulted after an investigation of a complaint from Haupt’s ex-girlfriend in 2017.



A release from Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis said that the ex-girlfriend had contacted law enforcement to say that, “she was afraid because Haupt had followed her in his truck from Mt. Pleasant through Rosebush and all through Clare.” She reported that Haupt had also “sent her multiple text messages and phone calls in an attempt to get her to speak to him.”



The Clare County Sheriff’s Office and Clare Police Department handled the joint investigation.

Assistant Prosecutor Claire Kaisler presented the case for the Prosecutor’s Office.

In a post on Facebook, Ambrozaitis said, “In the intervening two years, there were many delays because this case was stayed while the felony case wound through the system.

Haupt is scheduled to be sentenced later this month for this conviction and for another case.

In a previous jury trial in July, Haupt was found guilty on July 25th of using a computer to publicize “Child Sexually Abusive material.” The charges included, “Child Sexually Abusive Activity; Using a Computer to Commit that Crime; Distributing/Promoting (using a computer) and with Obstruction of Justice.

The Clare County Sheriff’s Office also began that investigation in 2017 when it was discovered that Haupt had taken pictures and videos of him engaging in sex acts with his then underage girlfriend. He had also shared the material with another person who solicited him for the images and videos.

In another case, Haupt was arrested and arraigned in November of 2014 for manufacturing and using counterfeit money. The fake money was used in both Clare and Mt. Pleasant. He pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge of counterfeiting in June of 2016 and was sentenced to 12 months of probation plus $1,625 in fines and costs.

Ambrozaitis reported, and Chief Assistant Prosecutor Elisia Schwarz said, “His sentencing for both the sex videos and stalking convictions are coming up on August 26th.

Haupt also has an “Interfering with electronic communications and domestic violence” case coming up for trial on the 28th of this month.

