Hayes charged with shooting up in lot

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A 29-year-old Harrison man, Eric Hayes, was arrested Sunday after Clare County Sheriff’s Department Deputies received a tip that he had “injected himself with suspected narcotics.”

Deputies were called to the parking lot of a business on the corner of North Clare Avenue and East Cranberry Lake Road in Hayes Township around 7:57 p.m. where they found Hayes in his vehicle with “items associated with the use of drugs.”

Officers reported they believed he had injected himself with a methamphetamine/Adderall mixture. He was arrested for controlled substance use/probation violation and driving with a suspended license and lodged at the Clare County Jail.

Hayes was arraigned in 80th District Court by Magistrate Karen Moor Tuesday on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, driving with a suspended license – 2nd offence and Habitual Offender – 3rd offence, authorized by Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis. His bond as set at $10.000 cash/10 percent. He remains lodged in the Clare County Jail.