Hayes Twp. tops criminal activity list

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis recently posted the number of adult criminal charges authorized during 2017. “These numbers represent the actual criminal charges (counts in a complaint/information) not the number of case files or number of defendants. These numbers do help give an idea of the crime levels in your particular township,” she said.

Criminal charges or counts were up in eight townships and in the cities of Harrison and Clare. Six townships’ numbers and that of the Village of Farwell were down from 2016 and two townships’ numbers were exactly the same.

Hayes Township topped the list with 808 criminal counts issued, but was down slightly from the 2016 total of 935, while the City of Harrison totaled 76 criminal counts compared to 70 the previous year.

Surrey Township had the second highest number of criminal counts with 333 compared to a total of 283 in 2016, while the Village of Farwell’s 2017 total of 13 was less than one-third of their 2016 total of 46.

Grant Township had the next highest number of criminal complaints or charges with 412, up by nearly 100 from their 2016 total of 318, while the City of Clare increased only slightly with 138 criminal counts compared to 123 in 2016.

Of the other Clare County Townships, Garfield topped the list with 123 criminal counts, compared to 109 in 2016; and Lincoln Township was a close second with 117 counts, exactly the same number as the previous year.

Hamilton was next with 94 criminal counts compared to 140 in 2016. Freeman Township was fourth highest with 69 criminal charges made, slightly up from 60 listed in 2016.

Hatton Township had a total of 68 criminal counts, also the same number as last year.

Both Frost and Summerfield Townships had 47 counts each. Frost’s total was down significantly from their 2016 total of 74, while Summerfield went down from 38 the previous year.

Redding Township’s total was 39, up slightly from the 2016 total of 32.

Greenwood’s total criminal counts for 2017 were significantly lower – 38, compared to a high of 94 in 2016.

Winterfield had a total of 22 criminal counts compared to 19 in 2016.

Sheridan had 21, up from 15 the previous year and Franklin Township’s score was 20, half of their 2016 number of 40.

Arthur Township scored best on the ranking with only 19 criminal complaints compared to 33 in 2016.

Ambrozaitis added, “These numbers represent adult criminal charges only. This does not cover juvenile delinquency cases, child protective proceedings, PPOs [personal protection orders], mental commitment hearings, child support/paternity, and others that we also handle.”