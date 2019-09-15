Hazardous waste collection Wednesday

September 15, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Waste Management will hold their annual Household Hazardous Waste on Wednesday, September 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



The annual event is free to all Clare County residents and is held at the Northern Oaks Recycling and Disposal Facility at 512 County Farm Road in Harrison.



Northern Oaks will be accepting oil-based paints, aerosol cans, acids and bases, batteries, bulbs, cleaners, pesticides, solvents, motor oils, antifreeze, thermostats and thermometers containing mercury and other chemicals.

They will not accept electronics, latex (water based) paints, trash, tires, appliances containing Freon, radioactive material or explosives.



There is a limit of 100 pounds per household and a 5,500 pound cutoff excluding used oil.



This is for Clare County households only, not for businesses, commercial or industrial facilities.



For more information call 989-539-6111.

