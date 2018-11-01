Head on crash kills local Clare waitress, Saginaw man

November 1, 2018

By Pat Maurer
Correspondent

A head-on collision in Saginaw County early Sunday morning killed the drivers of both vehicles, Jaymie Leigh Gunderman, 31 of Clare, and Tyler Steven

Two vehicles were demolished, and both drivers, a Saginaw man and Clare woman, died as a result of a head-on collision in Saginaw County Sunday.

Two vehicles were demolished, and both drivers, a Saginaw man and Clare woman, died as a result of a head-on collision in Saginaw County Sunday.

Belanger, 24 of St. Charles Township.

The accident happened October 28th at 6:20 a.m. on West Brady Road near Wickie Road in Saginaw County’s Chapin Township.

Deputies arriving at the scene said a gray Chevy Silverado pickup, driven by Gunderman, was westbound when a black Chevrolet Impala driven by Belanger crossed the center line causing the crash.

Belanger was pronounced dead at the scene by Mobile Medical Response Ambulance personnel.

Gunderman, who was a waitress at the Evening Post in Clare, was treated at the scene and transported to a hospital, but died later from injuries sustained in the crash.

Share This Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Current day month ye@r *