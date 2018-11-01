Head on crash kills local Clare waitress, Saginaw man

November 1, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A head-on collision in Saginaw County early Sunday morning killed the drivers of both vehicles, Jaymie Leigh Gunderman, 31 of Clare, and Tyler Steven

Belanger, 24 of St. Charles Township.

The accident happened October 28th at 6:20 a.m. on West Brady Road near Wickie Road in Saginaw County’s Chapin Township.

Deputies arriving at the scene said a gray Chevy Silverado pickup, driven by Gunderman, was westbound when a black Chevrolet Impala driven by Belanger crossed the center line causing the crash.

Belanger was pronounced dead at the scene by Mobile Medical Response Ambulance personnel.

Gunderman, who was a waitress at the Evening Post in Clare, was treated at the scene and transported to a hospital, but died later from injuries sustained in the crash.