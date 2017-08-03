Heat fails to stop Old Jack in Farwell

By Steve Landon

Correspondent

Weather forecasters were calling for sunny skies and temperatures in upper 70’s to lower 80’s, perfect temperatures for a vintage snowmobile show in July Right? Wrong! Actually temps soared closer to the 90 degree mark way off earlier predictions. In spite of the heat the Sixth Annual Sleddin’ at The Jack Vintage Snowmobile Show and Swap in Farwell, July 29th was a success.

Presented by the Bernie Blain family of Lake, Mich., Eagle Crest Homes and The Farwell Thrift Store and Flea Market, the event drew collectors and snowmobile enthusiasts from across the region and Ontario, Canada for a great day of reminiscing, swapping, and checking some really nice and unique old snowmobiles from simpler times when gas was cheap, open spaces were plentiful and snow was in abundance across the snow-belt.

Polaris the 2017 feature make was well represented thanks in part to some very impressive displays by Mike Siler of Traverse City, Ryan Blain of Lake, Tom & Linda Dobberstine and others who brought out their pride and joys. While not in the feature make category several other makes were represented at this years show.

Six years ago at the First Annual “Sleddin’ at the Jack” long time snowmobile/auto racer, promoter and local businessman Tommie Bauer was honored for his contribution to the sport of snowmobile racing. Since that time the show has honored current and past racers as well people in the industry. This year – longtime Polaris Enduro Racing Team, Felzke Farms of Dewitt, MI. and former Arctic Cat speedsters Terry Spencer and Jess Foster, were honored.

Felzke Farms Racing owned by Paul Felzke debuted back in the mid 1960’s racing Arctic Cat’s before moving to Polaris, a make that has taken several checkered flags in both pro and pro-am competition on the oval track enduro circuit. Their biggest wins came at the Soo I-500 where they captured back–to-back victories in 1996 and 1997 with driver’s Todd Krikke and Troy Pierce. Krikke is past inductee into the Michigan Motor Sports Hall of Fame.

Terry Spencer and Jesse Foster both long time Arctic Cat racers and regulars at Sleddin’ at the Jack since it began were also recognized for their contributions to the sport and their influence on Jack promoter Bernie Blain during his early involvement with the vintage snowmobile hobby. Spencer a top racer in the 1970’s and early 80’s went on to be a successful team owner on the enduro circuit. Backed by drivers Bill Britt and Rob Sass of Turner, MI the team won several enduro races and a MIRA championship and the old Triple Crown of enduro racing in the 1980’s. Son Ryan is still racing, his grandson is coming up through the ranks racing 120cc Arctic Cats.

Jesse Foster a top-performing driver back in the day hasn’t let the golden years slow him down one bit, in fact he is very active in the vintage hobby.

While it was a little toasty at the Jack this year overall the show went great thanks to some great volunteers, fine sponsors, vendors, displayers and visitors to the show who made it all possible. Plans are already in the works for the seventh annual Sleddin’ at the Jack set for Saturday July 27, 2018.