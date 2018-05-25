Helenann Tubbs

May 25, 2018

Helenann Tubbs, age 84, of Lake, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 19, 2018, at her Home. She was born the daughter of Glenn and Edyth (Kingman) Dixon on September 20, 1933, in Detroit.

She married Robert G. Tubbs on Apr. 20, 1968 in Clare and he preceded her in death on July 11, 2017 after 49 years of marriage. Helen had worked for Consumers Power and Holley Carburetor before she and Bob ran the Bay gas station in Clare and later opened Tubbs Grocery Store in Lake Station, until they chose to retire in 1986.

Helen graduated from Denby High in Detroit, She was very active in the Lake Senior Center, being the first meal site manager. She had been very involved in Girl Scouts of America as both a Girl Scout and later as a Girl Scout leader.

She was an avid Bingo player, liked to travel throughout Michigan especially to the Great Lakes. She enjoyed working on jigsaw puzzles and in her younger years she liked to fish. Helen would always make time to listen to anyone and enjoyed conversation.

Helen is survived by, her son Kevin (Jennifer) Tubbs, and her grandchildren Amanda Tubbs, Wyatt Tubbs, Madison McClenathen, and Sadie Tubbs, all of Lake. She is also survived by her great-grandson, Jay Crawford of Lake, her brother, Roger Dixon, niece Kim (Kermit) King, and nephew, Karl (Cindy) Dixon. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and sister-in-law, Norma Dixon.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 10:30 A.M. at the Farwell Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. Friends may meet with her family at the funeral home on Tuesday, May 29 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM, and on Wednesday from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. Memorials may be directed to the Lake D.A.V. Senior Community Center. If you are unable to attend, you are invited to leave her family an online condolence message on her tribute page at www.stephenson-wyman.com