HHS names 4 co-valedictorians

Britney Hale has been named co-valedictorian of the class of 2017 at Harrison Community High School. Britney is the daughter of Kevin and Kim Hale. She has an older brother Phillip, who is also a Harrison Community High School graduate.

During Britney’s four years at Harrison Community High School she as participated in student council, yearbook, National Honor Society, volleyball, track and field, and GEAR UP. During those four years, she has also held many leadership positions such as secretary of the national Honor Society, business manager of the yearbook, GEAR UP president, class secretary, and senior class president. Britney participated in many community service activities including Project Kids Christmas, blood drives, the Walk of Warmth, Feed My Starving Children, Kids Night Out, and local food distribution days. During her senior year, Britney also had the opportunity to organize a powder puff football game that raise money and awareness for breast cancer.

During her high school career, Britney earned numerous awards. She has earned three academic letters, seven varsity letters, Jack Pine Conference 1st Team All-Academic, and the title of student of the month. In her junior and senior year Britney was dual enrolled at Mid Michigan Community College where she completed 32 credit hours giving her the opportunity to join MMCC’s chapter of Phi Theta Kappa. After graduation Britney plans to continue her education at Mid Michigan Community College, as a recipient of the Laker Distinction Presidential Scholarship funding her education for an additional two years. She then plans on completing MMCC’s three-and-one transfer agreement with Northwood University in hopes of earning a Bachelor’s degree in Business management.

Elyssa LeVasseur is one of the graduating Co-Valedictorians of the Class of 2017 at Harrison Community High School. Elyssa has attended Harrison Community schools for her entire educational experience. She is the oldest daughter to Todd and Amy LeVasseur. Elyssa has three younger sisters: Elayna (16), Hailey (11), and Hannah (7).

Throughout high school, Elyssa has participated in many extra-curricular activities. She has participated in Varsity and JV Basketball, Varsity and JV Volleyball,

Varsity and JV Softball, HHS Theatre Club, HHS Yearbook Club, National Honor Society, Student Council, Powder-puff Football, Students of Promise, Dual Enrollment, Gear Up, Harrison Youth Soccer, and Prom Committee. Elyssa was the Vice President of her class for her entire high school career, and she has been the Vice President of National Honor Society during her senior year. She has also entered a piece of her artwork into the 2017 Jack Pine art showing at Clare’s 515 Gallery. Elyssa has also been involved in many community service projects, such as Walk for Warmth, Project Kids Christmas, and multiple local food distributions.

Elyssa has received many awards throughout her high school career. She has been awarded five Varsity letters, as well as three academic letters. She has also held the title of student of the month, and has been invited to join Phi Theta Kappa at Mid-Michigan Community College. Elyssa also received an award from the school for her achievements in the math department. She has also been named a member of the 1st All-Academic Team of the Jack Pine Conference. Elyssa will be graduating with highest honors, and has maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout high school.

After graduation, Elyssa plans to attend Mid-Michigan Community College to finish her Associate’s degree, and will then transfer to a university. She would like to pursue a career in Physical Therapy or Nursing. Elyssa has been awarded one free year of tuition at Mid-Michigan Community College for her involvement with Students of Promise.

Gracia Agin has been named Co-Valedictorian for the class of 2017 at Harrison Community High School. She is the second born to Patrick and Patricia Agin and has two brothers, Gage (20) and Jayden (16).

Throughout her time at HHS Gracia has kept herself busy with extracurricular activities. She was class president for three years and is student body president this year. During her freshmen and sophomore year, she was senior section editor for the year and editor-in-chief her junior and senior years for the yearbook staff. She was inducted into the National Honor Society her junior year and is NHS president this year. During the spring of her junior year, Gracia fell in love with theatre after participating in the spring play, she continued with the theatre program her senior year and is now a member of the International Thespian Society. She has also been a participant of the Jack Pine Conference Art Show at the 515 Art Gallery. When she is not at a school event, Gracia is working at the Harrison McDonald’s or spending time with family and friends.

After high school, Gracia plans to attend Eastern Michigan University to pursue a career in human services.

Hank Minor is a co-valedictorian of the 2017 Harrison High School Senior class. He is the son of David and Tammy Minor, and has

three younger siblings.

Throughout his high school career he has been involved with several academic and service extracurriculars, most significantly Spanish Club, the CRWU Writing Project, and the National Honor Society. As a sophomore, he earned subject awards in Science and Spanish; as a Junior, he was awarded an additional one in History. He has maintained a 4.0 in both his high school classes and his 23 credits of Dual-Enrollment classes.

After graduation, Hank plans to attend the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor to study Computer Science. He would like to thank his family, friends, teachers, and the staff of Harrison Community Schools for their respective roles in his K-12 education.