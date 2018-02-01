High electric bills have consumers complaining

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Consumers Energy customers all over mid-Michigan are concerned over bills that are much higher than last month and significantly higher than last year.

TV 5 reported that more than 100 mid-Michigan residents have contacted them about the “higher than normal energy bills” they are receiving.

The post said “Consumers Energy Spokesperson Debra Dodd blamed the cold weather in part … and said natural gas use is up 26 percent.”

Even people who heat with wood are seeing much higher electric bills, the post said.

Some are blaming the sudden rise in bills on the new “smart meters” recently installed and asking that Consumers be investigated.

Kerry Haller of Beaverton told TV5 that his bill doubled, despite the fact that he uses wood heat and doesn’t have natural gas. “Why the increase?” he said.

Reportedly one Consumer’s Energy customer had a more $1,700 bill over the past two months. Consumers will be testing his meter, the post said.

That was Jeremy lafrate of Sanford, who reported on an ABC-12 post that his December bill had almost tripled at $740. His January bill for his 1,000 square foot home reached $1,000.00 for a two month total of $1,774.44. He blames a new smart meter was installed during the summer.

Consumers told TV5 that customers who have questions about their bill should call Consumers Energy and if people are having trouble paying their bill they should call 211.

A Consumers post says some factors can cause your bill to go up or down, including: Number of days in a billing cycle; Weather that is hotter or colder than usual; An estimated meter read followed by an actual meter read; or Lifestyle changes like adding a new baby, putting on an addition, or someone working from home.

A USA TODAY post says, “Bone-chilling temperatures have rattled consumers across the nation since mid-December. Bitter cold is likely to linger over the Northeast and Midwest, and unseasonably low temperatures are forecast for the Southeast, so millions of consumers who’ve seen skyrocketing utility bills are likely to see another spike in January and February.”