High speed chase leads to man’s arrest

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Ronald McClure, 39 of Harrison, was arrested early Sunday morning after he fled from a traffic stop and led Clare County deputies on a high speed chase.

Around 2:08 a.m., deputies on patrol in Hayes Township near North Clare Avenue attempted to stop a silver 2000 Hyundai for a defective brake light. The Hyundai slowed, then accelerated to a high speed eastbound on Fir Road. Deputies pursued the vehicle, which turned south on North Grant Avenue.

Another deputy deployed a stop sick at the intersection of North Grand and East Townline Lake Road, but when the vehicle approached the intersection it swerved towards the deputy in an attempt to hit him with the vehicle.

The Hyundai hit the stop stick with two tires and headed west on Townline Lake Road to Wilson where it drove through a church parking lot and turned back east on Townline Lake, traveling a short distance to Wilson Street where it veered off the south side of the road, down an embankment and hit several trees.

The driver, McClure, left the vehicle and fled on foot. With the assistance of a Clare County K-9 unit, McClure was located a short distance away hiding under some trees.

He was taken into custody and lodged at the Clare County Jail pending charges from the Clare County Prosecutor’s office.

McClure was arraigned in 80th District Court Monday by Magistrate Steven Worpell on charges stemming from his Sunday arrest and on charges related to an outstanding warrant.

He was arraigned on the previous warrant for two counts of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon; Malicious Destruction of Property over $1,000 but under $20,000; Child Abuse 4th Degree (a felony with a penalty of up to two years in prison); Malicious use of Telephone; Domestic Violence; Malicious Destruction of Property under $200; and two counts of Habitual Offender – 4th Degree.

On the Sunday incident, McClure was also arraigned on: Police Officer Assault Resist/Obstruct Causing Injury; Police Officer Fleeing 4th Degree; Operating while Intoxicated; and Reckless Driving.

McClure’s bond was set at $80,000 cash. He remains lodged in the Clare County Jail.