Historical museum opens

The Clare County Historical Museum complex, including the museum, Dover School, Ott family log cabin, and working blacksmith’s shop are now open for the 2017 every Saturday from 1 – 4 p.m. The complex is located at the corner of Dover and Eberhart roads northeast of Clare.

“Clare County has a great history and we’re eager to continue telling its story.” said CCHS President Joe Bradley. “This year we are having an authentic wigwam installed so visitors can learn of the Native Americans who used to live and travel though our county. We also have changes and additions planned to a few of our exhibits and hope to replace the roof on our historic one-room Dover schoolhouse,” he said.

Bradley added that the group also plans to expand the “hands-on” children’s section that allows kids of all ages to touch and use items from the past. “While our museum is a place of learning, we also want it to be a place that makes history fun.”

“So come on down for a tour or simply pull up a chair on our porch and reminisce or ask questions. We’re here for you,” Bradley concluded.