History comes alive at tractor show

June 29, 2018

By Steve Landon

Correspondent

One clear sign summer is here is the annual invasion of antique, vintage tractors, engines, old farm machinery to the Twenty Lakes Antique Engine and Tractor Show. Collectors and vendors from as far away as Ohio and Indiana brought history to life June 14, 15, 16 & 17th at the clubs grounds four miles west of Harrison on M-61 for the 34th Annual event.

Presented by the 20 Lakes Antique Engine and Tractor Association Inc., this years gathering offered a flea market, interactive displays, a 4-H petting zoo, working engines, tractor parade, sawmill, radio controlled airplane demonstrations, blacksmith shop, saw mill demonstrations, delicious home made ice cream and more.

Despite having to deal with overcast skies and a few sprinkles of rain on Saturday, overall the show was fun and interesting for the whole family. The clubs annual fall swap meet is set for September 20, 21 & 22nd, 2018 on the club grounds.

To learn more about the 20 Lakes Antique Engine and Tractor Association Inc., or become a member drop them a line at P.O. Box 845, Harrison, MI 48625.