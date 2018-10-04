Hoffman found guilty of B&E, car theft

October 4, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Joshua Michael Hoffman of Marion pled guilty August 16 to charges brought against him by Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis for breaking and

entering and vehicle theft.

September 17, Circuit Court Judge Joshua Evan sentenced Hoffman to 14 to 60 months for the vehicle theft (Unlawful Driving Away) charge and 14 to 120 months for the B&E charge (Breaking and Entering a Vehicle with Intent). The charges will run concurrently.

Hoffman was given credit for 567 days already served. He was also ordered to pay fines, costs and fees totaling $1,766; and to pay restitution jointly with co-defendants in the case.

Hoffman is currently serving prison time for similar convictions in neighboring counties resulting from a multi-jurisdictional investigation into a string of B&E complaints.