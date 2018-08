HOGS kick off Toys for Tots donations

August 16, 2018

On Saturday, August 4, 2018 the “Hogs” (Harley Davidson Bikers) drove to Clare’s Gateway Lanes Bowling Alley to kick off Toys for Tots 2018.

With them, they brought new unwrapped toys and cash donations.

Buccilli’s Pizza of Clare donated plenty of pizzas and Cops & Donuts donated plenty of assorted donuts. Gateway Lanes furnished bottled water and soft drinks.