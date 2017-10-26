Holidays are a decorative affair at Harrison house

By Jenn Bomorra

Correspondent

As you enter the town of Harrison coming from the south end, there’s a house that sits on the right hand side of 27/ N. Clare Ave. that lets us know the holiday is upon us.

For the past 37 years, 90 year old Loretta Neville has been keeping the spirit of Halloween alive in Harrison with her spooky but beautifully decorated full yard displays.

Every Halloween, her yard is completely full of flying ghosts, pumpkins, scarecrows, and funny themed head stones throughout for passerby’s to look at and enjoy.

In 1978, Loretta and her husband Joe moved to Harrison from Melvindale Michigan. The yard here in Harrison at that time wasn’t ready for decorating, but in 1980, the yard was finished and they began to start decorating for the holidays for fun and for the community.

Since then each year, she decorates the yard as best she can, even after the passing of her husband Joe, she alone continues to keep the holiday spirit going, along with her inner child-like spirit inside herself in her yard displays.

“This year I had some help, especially with the heavy stuff and moving the items out so I can get to them, it gets harder each year.

It usually takes me a good week from start to finish to completely set up my yard display, and I also make up the Ghosts new every year.

I will go through, wash them up each year and make them from scratch again. All my ghosts have names too, the father of the ghosts name is Ollie, the mom ghosts name is Clarabelle and the little ghosts name is Casper, they all had to have names “, (as she laughed), explained Loretta.

Even the Goose out front has a name, her name is Henrietta. A friend of mine gave her to me and sat her out in my front yard. “During Easter, she wears a bonnet “ , added Loretta.

“I used to decorate for Christmas but it’s hard to get out in the snow and cold anymore to set up a display so I just decorate my two porches and inside the house” said Loretta.

So, for the past 37 + years, The Neville’s and their family have been decorating and setting up holiday displays at their homes here in Harrison and in Melvindale, Michigan, keeping Holiday spirit running throughout the years.