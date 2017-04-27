Honda, Envoy crash – Lake man airlifted to hospital

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A Lake man’s condition is unknown after his Honda was hit by a GMC Envoy who turned left in front of him last Monday afternoon.

According to a release from the Clare County Sheriff’s Department, around 1:22 p.m. April 24th, Daniel Johnson, 65, of Lake was eastbound on his 2003 Honda motorcycle on Maple Grove Road west of Farwell in Surrey Township when a westbound 2006 GMC Envoy driven by Brian Boyer, 40, of Farwell made a left turn onto a power line two track and collided with the motorcycle and rider.

Johnson was treated at the scene by Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service before being flown by Aeromed air ambulance helicopter to a Saginaw hospital for treatment.

The release said there were no injuries to occupants of the GMC and that Johnson was not wearing a helmet at the time.

Deputies from the CCSC were assisted at the scene by Surrey Township Fire-Rescue, Mobile Medical Ambulance Service, the Clare County Road Commission, Clute’s Wrecker Service and Mid Michigan Towing.

The accident is still under investigation.