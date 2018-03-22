Hook sentencing means new life for abused dog Remi

March 22, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

With a sentencing now over and a mixed-breed shelter dog’s former owner, 29-year-old Joshua Aaron Hook of Harrison, headed to prison, Remi will now have a new, much happier home.

Hook was arrested after Animal Control Officers Ruanne Hicks and Robert Dodson were called to the Hayes Township home June 3rd where they found Remi severely injured.

Remi had been stabbed 13 times according to Dodson, and part of his nose had been sliced off. He was taken to the Clare Animal Hospital where Dr. Gaw and staff performed emergency surgery.

Hook gave up his ownership of Remi at the plea hearing on charges for torturing the dog.

Since then Remi has been recovering from his injuries at the Clare Animal Shelter, where he remained until Hook’s sentencing Monday when Remi became available for adoption.

Clare Police Chief Brian Gregory, who is also the owner of Northern Michigan K9 in Harrison said he got a call from the Shelter about Remi. “They know what kind of dogs I use for police training,” he said.

Remi fits that profile. He is about two years old and approximately 50 pounds.

Gregory said, “Remi is an amazing dog, friendly and not afraid of anything. That’s remarkable considering what he has been through. It’s a miracle he is alive and

has recovered as well as he has.”

After investigators determined that Hook was Remi’s owner, he was arrested June 14 and charged with one count of felony Animal Killing/Torturing, a felony that carries a maximum four year sentence. At the same time, Hook was also charged with Resisting and Obstructing a Police Officer, a two-year felony.

While in jail awaiting trial, Hook was charged on February 15 with assaulting another inmate – Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm less than Murder or by Strangulation.

Clare County Prosecuting Attorney Michelle Ambrozaitis assigned Chief Assistant Prosecutor Eilisia G. Schwarz and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Andrew Santini to prepare the three felony cases for trial.

On February 20, 2018, Hook pled no contest to Attempted Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm less than Murder or by Strangulation, Attempted Animal Killing/Torturing, and Lying to a Peace Officer Conducting Investigation of a Crime Punishable by 4 years or more.

At that hearing, Hook released ownership of the dog to Animal Control.

Hook was sentenced by 55th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Evans last Monday.

At his sentencing Assistant Prosecutor Schwarz requested that sentenced imposed for assault be served consecutively to the others and that Hook pay restitution of $5,155.15 to the Clare Animal Hospital and Clare County Animal Control. She also presented statements from the victim in the assault for consideration.

Judge Evans sentenced Hook to serve 16 to 24 months in prison concurrently with credit for 278 days served for the animal torture and officer assault charges.

Hook was ordered to pay $68 in state costs, $130 crime victims’ fee, $2,525.25 to Clare Animal Hospital and $2,630 to Clare County Animal Control.

For the jail assault Hook was sentenced to serve 23 months to 60 months after completing the first sentences. He was ordered to pay $68 in state costs, $130 crime victims’ assessment, $500 in fines, $500 in costs and $600 in court appointed attorney fees.

After Hook’s plea, Remi was evaluated for placement with Northern Michigan K9’s Police Dog Service Program and with Dogs in Honor, a Veterans Service Dog Program in Antrim County.

Gregory went to pick up future police dog Remi Tuesday morning and took him home where after he becomes used to his new home, his training as a detector dog for either bombs or narcotics will begin.

“I will probably begin his training Friday,” Gregory said.

Gregory has been training dogs for police departments all over the United States for the past 19 years. He said he has worked with the Animal Shelter quite often before. “They call when they have a dog that would be suitable for police training,” he said.

“I encourage everyone to support their local shelter or Humane Society by adopting, donating or volunteering. It is a very worthwhile cause,” he said.

Ambrozaitis expressed her appreciation to the Clare County Sheriff’s Department, Animal Control, the Clare County Animal Shelter volunteers and everyone who worked on the investigation.

Readers can follow Remi’s story on Facebook.