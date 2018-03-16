House approves Friese highway

March 16, 2018

The Michigan House of Representatives this week approved legislation introduced by state Rep. Jason Wentworth to name a portion of highway in Clare County after Army Spc. Robert M. Friese.

Recently, Friese’s mother Cindy Friese, his fiancé Brittany Minterfering, and her mother and grandmother, Lori Minterfering and Pam Heath testified during the Michigan House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee in support of Wentworth’s bill to rename the highway.

“Robert Friese gave his life for his country and will continue to be remembered for his bravery and kindness in Clare County,” said Rep. Wentworth, of Clare. “This memorial will honor his legacy and impact he’s had on the community.”

On April 29, 2011, Friese was killed in Kut, Iraq when his unit was attacked by enemy forces.

Friese was a recipient of the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Iraq Campaign Medal with campaign star. The bill will rename a portion of Business Route 127 as the SPC Robert Friese Memorial Highway.

House Bill 5394 advances to the Senate for consideration.