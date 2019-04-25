House bill would forgive some snow days

April 25, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Schools across Michigan could see some relief from the extended school year if a measure approved by the House is approved in the State Senate.

Clare Gladwin Regional School District school, which include Clare, Farwell, Harrison, Gladwin and Beaverton, all have accrued more than 20 snow days this year.



House bill 2406 was approved with a 101 to 7 vote April 17th. The bill provides that classes cancelled during the five day period from January 28th to February 1st would be forgiven with immediate effect.

Many schools across the state were granted another three days in addition to the six snow days allowed.



Now Clare RESD School Districts are waiting to see what the Michigan Senate will do.



The Senate is considering a similar bill, Senate bill 113, which was approved by committee April 17th. An amendment added to the Senate bill ensured wages for hourly workers during the same five days.



In addition the bill would allow schools who have lost more than 14 days due to a state of emergency or other conditions beyond their control would qualify for an exemption to the 180-day minimum, but they would still have to meet the requirement for 1,098 hours of instruction. The House bill would allow those schools, which include those in the Clare-Gladwin Regional Service District, and many other northern school, to add increments of 30 minutes to the school days remaining this year.



Another amendment to the Senate bill would change the attendance requirements for the days added to the school year from 75 percent attendance to 60 percent.



Harrison Superintendent Rick Foote said this week, “The House bill is still sitting in committee at the Senate. Right now our last school day will be June 21st. If the House and Senate agree to forgive January 21 through February 1, we don’t know if that would be four days or five forgiven because February 1st was a Saturday.”



He continued, “The House and Senate each have their own language and version. They both have to agree on it and that means if the Senate makes changes it would have to go back to the House again for another vote. If the Senate approves the House bill by the first of May, we should be fine. We would be able to back up the last day of school by four or five days. If the measure allowing Michigan schools to add 30 minutes to the length of the school days, we might be able to back that date (the end of the school year) up even more.”



Farwell Superintendent Steven Scoville said, “The Farwell Area Schools have been granted the 6 +3 or 9 day waiver by the state of Michigan and would welcome 3-5 more days based on this year’s weather. I have asked our leaders in Lansing to waive the 180 day requirement for the 2018-2019 school year and only maintain the required 1098 Clock Hour Requirement. I have asked our legislature to empower each locally elected school board to determine what is the best course of action for their students, in their district, based on their individual number of days missed. Some districts have missed 9 days, while other have missed more than 20. A bill that is a one size fits all for the entire state, does not meet the unique needs of each district. While schools in the Lower Peninsula were closed for a snow emergency, schools in the Upper Peninsula had good weather and held school. Basing laws on the weather in Lansing, misses the mark in a state known for its diverse weather. The time for a timely decision passed about a month ago. School leaders, employees, employers, and families all need an answer to the simplest question. What is this year’s last day of school?



Clare Public Schools Superintendent Jim Walter added his take on the situation. He said, ““The House version of the snow day bill would alleviate up to 4 inclement weather days covered under the state of emergency declared by Governor Whitmer, effectively adjusting our end of the school year to Friday, June 14th. I think we’d all be thrilled with a little relief under those circumstances. The possibility of adding time, as proposed in the House bill, could also alleviate a day or two from the calendar, but the chambers lack of progress on the bills are quickly squeezing that option out as an effective means for CPS.”

