House chosen as interim superintendent

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

At a June 30 special meeting, the last day for resigning Superintendent Carl Seiter, the Farwell Board of Education selected Harrison’s retired superintendent Tom House to fill the gap until a new Superintendent can be found to replace him.

At another special meeting July 14, the board met with Gary Rider, Regional President of the Michigan Leadership Institute, the firm that was approved to conduct the search for Seiter’s replacement.

In a release July 15, Rider said, “The Farwell Area Schools Board of Education has officially begun their search for a new superintendent.”

During the special meeting, Rider explained the process to be followed and helped the Board develop a tentative timeline for the search. He and the board discussed the importance of feedback from parents, students, staff and the community.

“Mr. Rider will be facilitating focus group meetings and a community forum in mid-September to gather data for the Board, and a survey will be posted on the district’s web site. All this data will be compiled and given to the Board to consider when developing a profile for the ideal candidate,” said Board President Shari Buccilli.

A tentative calendar was also developed at the special meeting and is being finalized. The position will be posted in late September after the Board completes the development of a candidate profile. Rider said he hopes a new Superintendent can be in place by January.

He said he expects a “good pool of qualified candidates to apply for the position.”

“I anticipate the district will attract applicant both close to Farwell and from outside the area,” said Rider.

Meanwhile, House attended his first regular Board of Education meeting Monday evening, filling in board members on his work and progress in taking over the leadership of the district.

He submitted a tentative contract to the Board, committing to a minimum time frame of 76 days at Interim Superintendent. He said he could work longer if needed, but can only be paid for that amount of time because of his retirement pension requirements. He will be working an average of three days a week.

At Monday’s meeting the Board voted to approve the terms of the contract and authorize pay for House. The contract will be approved at the next regular board meeting.

House reported in a staffing update that postings have been made for a para and Title I para in the Elementary School; for a Special Education para in the Middle School and for a Special Education teacher in the High School.

He also discussed the Facility Audit Report, saying he had contacted Steve Pung at the firm and would like to sit down with the building and grounds committee to discuss needs. He said a bond issue to replace the bonds that will expire in 2020 would be best for the district’s taxpayers in financing improvements.

The Board authorized House to begin searching for an administrative assistant with the possibility of a full or part-time, six month position.

Readying the buildings for the fall was discussed and the work involved in moving the fourth grade into the middle school and the eighth grade into the high school.

The board approved a one year contract for Debbie Schomisch as Transportation Director. She is also handling maintenance issues while the board searches for a new Maintenance Director for the district.

Another change for the coming year is a promotion for former Assistant Principal Nancy Cairnduff to new Middle School Principal. All administration contracts were extended recently but Cairnduff’s salary was not increased.

House, who is still learning about his new part-time position, said it has been pleasant so far.

Other business at the meeting Monday included:

*Approval of the resignation of Erica Cunningham from the Choice Room position.

*Reports from administrators on getting ready for the new year. High School Principal Dee Yarger reported that dual enrollment is at 20 percent.

*Approval of monthly bills totaling $589,220.36.