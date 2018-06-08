House takes over as interim Farwell Superintendent again

June 8, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Interim Superintendent Tom House was on hand to head up the Farwell Board of Education meeting Monday evening.

House will cover the position while felony charges against Superintendent David O’Bryant are resolved. O’Bryant has been charged with embezzlement and misuse of funds of the Roger’s City Youth Football program while he was athletic director in the Roger’s City School District. Most recently he was superintendent of the Roger’s City Schools for two years before taking the position at Farwell last November.

Business at Monday’s board meeting included seven action items and four discussion items.

The board gave its approval for a one year extension of the administrator’s contracts, which will now expire June 30, 2021, and gave Assistant Superintendent and Athletic Director Tom Suggett a three year contract which will also expire on June 30 of 2021.

Administrator will also get longevity steps and built in increases or a one-time payment if there is no longevity increase, based on their years of service to the district. They will also pay a higher share of health care costs.

Four resignations were approved by the board including Amy Saupe for Middle School Volleyball; Jennifer Lewis as Middle School custodian; Elementary Paraprofessional Sarah Thayer; and High School Teacher Chris Ferrell.

New hire approved were Emma Harrington for High School Summer School and Amy Snear as High School secretary.

Other business included:

*Approval of a maintenance charge for the use of the school building for Cycle America’s event.

*Discussion that the Clare-Gladwin Regional Education Service District would be used to help cover Business Manager Emily Kearney’s upcoming maternity leave.

*Discussion that the Superintendent Evaluation should be for Tom House to meet State requirements, although House noted that, “You may have to do this again.”

*The Budget hearing was set for Monday June 25th.

*Approval was given to hold the Farwell High School graduation on May 19 next spring and the Timberland graduation on May 17.

After the regular meeting the board adjourned to three closed sessions, emerging back to open session to deny reinstatement to one student and expel a second.

The third closed session was negotiations on the upcoming wage re-opener with the district’s support staff.