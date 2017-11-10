Hubel named DAR good citizen

The faculty of Clare High School is proud to announce Peyton Joi Hubel as the DAR Good Citizen for the Class of 2018. Peyton receives this award as a student

who exemplifies the qualities of good citizenship as indicated by dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism. It is Peyton’s commitment to her family, school, church and community that have made her stand out to receive this award.

Peyton has participated in numerous activities these past four years as a student at Clare High School. She is Student Body Vice President in Student Council, a member of Business Professionals of America, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and her academic excellence has placed her in the position as President of Clare High School’s National Honor Society. Along with these clubs and organizations, Peyton has played softball, volleyball and basketball for the past three years and will finish her final year playing all three sports. She has received the honor of Jack Pine All Conference for those three years as well as the honor of Academic All-State.

Peyton is also a member of the Equestrian Team and the local 4-H. She has also contributed to the Positive Heart, Positive Mind campaign, a fundraiser for promoting positive mental health. She has supported Breast Cancer Awareness through the Dig Pink fundraiser and has also promoted and fundraised to help the Coaches for a Cure campaign.

Peyton embraces the Clare community with packing and delivering food boxes to disadvantaged families each month. She volunteers in the volleyball and basketball youth camps and works diligently at local blood drives. She has also been an active part of the Clare Veteran’s Day program planning and luncheon. Clare Pride Day is another one of her efforts in the community where she contributes not only to beautifying our community, but also giving back to local businesses who generously donate to the school system for a number of causes.

Her reach to help others goes beyond the local area and expands globally as she volunteers yearly to pack food with the Feed My Starving Children Organization. One of her adventures has taken her on a Missions trip to Pennsylvania.

As active as Peyton has been, she has also found time to work and put her academics to the front of the line. She has been a dual enrolled student at Mid-Michigan Community College since her sophomore year and will have earned over 22 credits prior to graduating from high school. She works at My Community Dental Center every morning and has also worked as a cashier at MacLean’s Mercantile in Harrison, MI.

Peyton’s parents are Edward Hubel and Kris Hubel of Clare.