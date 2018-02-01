Hughes sentenced for accosting child

Jeffrey Lee Hughes was sentenced Monday, January 29th to 25 months to four years in prison by Judge Roy Mienk.

Hughes plead no contest October 10th to a charge of accosting a child for immoral purposes.

His sentence included credit for 25 days served and he was ordered to have no contact with the victim and that he comply with the Sex Offender Registration Act and pay a $60 DNA testing fee. He was also assigned $68 in state costs, $130 Crime Victim Rights fee, $300 in court costs and a $200 fine.