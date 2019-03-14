Hunt named Irish Parade Grand Marshal

March 14, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

This year’s 19th annual Irish Parade Grand Marshall is Todd Hunt, a 1986 Clare graduate, Air Personality (DJ) at WGDN, 13.1 of Gladwin, musician and a

guitarist the “Exit 95” band and member of the Colmus Family Group.

Born in Alma in 1967, Todd moved to Clare as a third grader and graduated from CHS in 1986, and of Park College (now Park University) in 1991 with a major in Communications, specializing in Radio and Television and lived in Kentucky for 18 years.

In 1995 he devoted his life full time to music, eventually returning to Clare. He and his wife Sara, a lifetime Clare resident, have an eight-year-old son Hayden, who is in Clare Schools.

He and his uncle Johnny Colmus played at the Grand Ole Opry several times and he was once the leader of Patsy Cline’s band. He has performed with “The Bobby Randall Band,” named to the Country Music Hall of Fame and belongs to the Colmus Family Gospel group. Along with his mother and father, Richard Hunt and Edith Colmus Hunt, he was inducted into The Michigan Country Music Hall of Fame. The Colmus Family has spent 36 years entertaining all over the country with their Gospel and Country Music.

The Irish Parade begins at noon, but that’s only one of the many events scheduled for the festival.

This weekend it’s Irish music and food, events, races and green beer all over Clare, as we celebrate our Irish heritage at the 19th annual Irish Festival.

Wednesday evening the Mercantile Bank of Clare sponsored Business After Hours, the annual kick-off for the Clare Irish Festival. The Bank has been sponsoring the kick-off event at the Doherty Hotel for more than 20 years, Commercial Bank President Dan Timmins said. It is held at the Doherty Hotel just before the annual Big Brothers – Big Sisters Auction. “We have partnered with the BBBS Auction for more than ten years,” Timmins added.

Also on Wednesday, Four Leaf Brewing sponsored traditional Irish Pub Trivia and on Thursday evening the Palooka Brothers Irish session performed there. Thursday Evening was also the annual Irish Festival Recipe Contest and the Gateway Community Band Concert. The annual Kathy Rynearson Food Drive also started on Wednesday at Witbeck’s Family Foods and continues through Saturday, collecting food for Mid Michigan Community Action Agency packages for the needy.

Today’s events (Friday) include Irish Food and Drinks at area businesses; the first day of the Best Frame Doubles Tournament at Gateway Lanes; the Coyote Creek Band at the Clare Moose Lodge and entertainment from the Finnegan Irish Duo, Exit 95 and Kevin Chamberlain at the Doherty as well as a huge party celebrating the Festival at the Venue downtown both Friday and Saturday.

Tomorrow’s (Saturday) events are almost too many to mention. You may want to pick up an Irish Festival schedule of events at local businesses around town or at the Clare Chamber office, open from 10am to 2 pm in the historic Clare Depot on Fourth Street.

They include a Boy Scout Pancake Breakfast (7-11 am)at the United Methodist Church; a huge craft show at the Clare Primary School; the annual 5K/10K Run and 2 Mile Walk beginning at the High School at 9am; a free Kids Run there at 10:45; Bed Races down McEwan at 10:30 am; entertainment beginning at 11 am at the Main Stage at 4th and McEwan; an 11:30 am Neuman’s School of Dance performance there; the Crazy Clare Irish Parade at noon led by Grand Marshall Todd Hunt; entertainment by Coyote Creek Band (noon-2pm)and the Scottsville Clown Band (2-4pm)at the Moose Lodge in the afternoon. Other entertainment can be found at the Evening Post, Ruckle’s Pier, the Doherty Hotel and Four Leaf Brewing and many other places.

You can even “Kiss Our Irish Ass” at a special kissing booth by the Whitehouse Restaurant.

And you won’t want to miss the 3rd annual Irish Stew Cook Off at our Lady of Hope Parrish Hall and the Irish Pet photo Contest winners and Cash Raffle Winner announced live on Facebook at Cops & Doughnuts.