Husted sent to prison

June 29, 2018

Jillian Renea Husted, 39, of Harrison, was sentenced Monday by Judge Roy Mienk in the Clare County Circuit Court to 18 months to 10 years in prison.

On May 17, she plead guilty to operating and maintaining a methamphetamine lab.

She did not receive any credit for the time she served pending sentence because she was on parole at the time she committed this new crime, according to Clare County prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis.

This sentence will also be consecutive to any time she is ordered to serve on an underlying parole violation.

She was also ordered to pay a $60 DNA fee, $68 in state costs, a $130 crime victim rights fee, and $500 in fines and costs, and a $500 court appointed attorney fee.