Husted sentenced up to 10 years

June 15, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Jillian Renea Husted, 39 of Harrison, was sentenced Monday by Circuit Court Judge Roy Mienk to 18 month to ten year for felony charges of operating/maintaining a methamphetamine lab. She plead guilty to the charges on May 17.

Husted, who was arrested in early December last year, will not get any credit for time served because she was on parole at the time she was arrested. The sentence will be served consecutive to any time that she is ordered to serve for the parole violation, Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis said.



She was also ordered to pay a $60 DNA fee, $68 in state costs, a $130 crime victim rights fee, $500 in fines and costs, and $500 in court appointed attorney fees.