Identity of bodies found in Dead Stream Swamp confirmed

April 6, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Both of the bodies found in a swampy area know as Dead Stream Swamp in Missaukee County have now been identified as 19-year-old Alexandria Marie Foust and 34-year-old Jeff William Hurley, missing since last November.

The body of Hurley was identified last week and earlier this week the second body was confirmed as that of Foust.

The cause of the couple’s death is still under investigation.

The two had been missing since they were last seen November 7 in Prudenville, where they were visiting friends. They had left there around 2 p.m. headed for Cadillac for what their friends said was an “appointment.”

They never showed up.

Hunters notified police when they found the couples vehicle, a Dodge Durango stuck in the mud off a two-track trail in the swampy area. The hunters also found the couples identification and wallets nearby.

Personnel from the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Department, the Department of Natural Resources, K-9 units and a helicopter all joined the search with concerns mounting because the couple reportedly had no survival or cold weather gear with them.

State Police continued to search for the missing couple whenever they received tips until the bodies were found recently.