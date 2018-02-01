Improvements suggested for MMMC at Clare coffee gathering

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Twelve attended the first ever “Medical Center Conversation Over Coffee,” which was held Thursday morning at Cops and Doughnuts in Clare.

Clare residents were invited to meet and visit with Ray Stover, president of MidMichigan Medical Centers in Clare and Gladwin over a cup of coffee and conversation January 25th.

Before the event, Stover announced, “The Clare Community has been an outstanding supporter of the Medical Center and we want to hear from local residents. Our conversation over coffee gathering will give me a chance to connect with community members and it is a great opportunity for those attending to ask questions and share ideas.” He said they expect to hold a gathering again early next year.

Stover gave a brief update on the Medical Center in Clare and answered questions about the facility before asking attendees to “talk about how health care is going in your area and how we can improve.”

Several spoke about the shortage of primary care physicians in the Clare area. Dixie Adams of Farwell said, “One of my biggest concerns is that we can’t keep providers in the area.

Stover spoke about their efforts to have new health providers settle in the area.

He said, “Physician turnover is a big concern in the community.” One thing that is helping is our relationship with the University of Michigan. We are looking for local candidates who want to stay in Michigan. Each year we can take ten into the resident program. How can we keep them in the community, get students are residents into our area? Our focus is trying to provide this area as a preferred community.

Dr. Bremer, who will be retiring, said, “It’s a challenge to find residents who want to stay in the community.”

Melisa McLeod-Blohm, director of operations, MidMichigan Physicians, reported that new “providers coming to Clare include Dr. Christopher Gunnell, MD, who will be taking over for Dr. David Bremer February 1; and Dr. Ann Traynor, specializing in internal medicine, who will begin seeing patients in late February or early March. “

Polly Colom, a long-time supporter of the hospital in Clare, said, “I think there is a big problem with communication. Why aren’t we hearing about caregivers leaving?”

Melisa McLeod-Blohm, director of operations, MidMichigan Physicians Group said temporary providers are there until new providers are recruited. “We are working to find new providers.”

Karen Jones said, “I have a good provider and no complications, but am hearing concerns from others about developing a relationship with new providers. They say they don’t know me. It’s a big struggle for them. I hear it all the time.” Why is there so much pressure put on providers about the number of patients they see?”

McLeod-Blohm replied, “We are aware. We realize that the burn-out rate is high and we are talking about how to do things differently. The combination of pressures makes it more challenging.”

Stover noted, “We continue to see lower payments from Medicaid and Medicare. Most hospitals are just hoping to break even.”

Dr. Bremer talked about cost. “It takes 15 people per day in a practice just to break even. It’s not an easy task.”

Stover said, “We have three new providers starting soon. I think we have made some progress.”

He asked for other concerns.

Marilyn Woolsey of Lake spoke of a billing problem. “We had to go to Urgent Care in October for a cut that was just wrapped. The bill was $400. We were given an advocate who was extremely helpful.”

Dixie Adams reported a similar problem. “We have always sought treatment here. On a recent wellness visit covered by insurance, we were charged for the whole thing.

Colom said, “I am a big supporter of the hospital, but I can understand the frustration of clients, patients.”

McLeod-Bloom said a new system had lost information and had to be reloaded. “We have had some struggles with the new system but have been able to work it out. It will get better.” She urged anyone with questions to reach out for answers and corrections.

Stover outlined some new positive things about the hospital. He said the new EPIC (Electric Medical Record) system, a $60 million investment is “here to stay.” He said the system is tied into the University of Michigan giving access to data. “Sixty percent of hospitals in the area are using they system,” he added.

He continued, “We’re determined to take it up a notch. We’ve had a major improvement in ER doctors. There’s now a group of physicians that cover Clare and Gladwin.”

“We are trying to get the word out that we are different now. We are addressing concerns. That’s why we are having these meetings. We want to be the top in emergency department satisfaction and client satisfaction,” Stover said.

Adams said one other thing (concern) is people with chronic repeat visits [to the ER] with providers. “If they would just tell us what is going on,” she said, noting that her mother suffers from COPD.

Stover said, “We need to emphasize communication with patients in the ER. I think the days of waiting two to three yours in the ER are over. The attention is there now.”

He also noted the celebration of their affiliation with Alpena and said West Branch will join, hopefully at the end of March, making it the sixth hospital to join the system. “We are taking it up a notch for safety and quality and patient service. We want to make them feel a part of our family.”

He continued, “Another reason for having these meetings is that the positive comments we get help our staff and give them recognition. We want our employees to rate MMH as the place to work.”