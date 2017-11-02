Isaac saved by officers’ quick response

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Former Clare Businessman Dave Isaac, who was the owner of American Cleaners in Clare, is alive because of the quick thinking of Clare Police officers.

Isaac was at the Clare football game last Friday evening when his son Eric said he was told that it was “more than likely that a blood clot that had formed near a stint broke loose and stopped his heart.”

Police Sergeant Greg Kolhoff, who was on duty at the game, rushed to his aid. Eric said Lori Buzzelli and her husband started CPR on Isaac.

Isaac’s son Eric said, “Kolhoff was on duty at the game and had just been talking with my dad in the stands. It was nearly halftime when he heard someone calling for help and immediately went back to Dave and took over CPR.”

“Sergeant Kolhoff, Reserve Officer Ken Chinivare and Officer Brian David were almost immediately in action on Dave,” Clare Police Chief Brian Gregory said. “Mobile Medical Response Paramedic Carl Bryans was off duty but at the game,” Gregory said, “and was also immediately involved, as was a retired nurse who also assisted in the lifesaving efforts.”

Daughter-in-Law Angela Isaac said on Facebook, “There were a lot of heroes there.”

A MMR ambulance with crew Stacey Salminen, Phil Hegel, Brett Vanhorn and Sarah Powers arrived shortly and transported Isaac to MidMichigan Medical Center’s emergency room in Clare. From there he was transferred to MMMC in Midland, where he was treated for the massive heart attack.

Angela said Monday he was sedated and on a ventilator, and a heart catheter test was done to check for damage, but that he was doing well. “God was definitely watching over Dad Friday night,” she said.

In an email Wednesday morning, Eric said, “Dad is now awake and aware with good brain function. He is still sore from cracked ribs after all the chest compressions. I would say he is in good spirits at this time. He is still in Midland at this time and expected to be released by the end of the week.”

He continued, “I would of course like to add that our family is forever in debt to Greg Kolhoff and Ken Chinavare who raced to Dad and started CPR, which ultimately saved his life keeping blood moving to the brain, and also the retired nurse who helped along with a few bystanders who took it upon themselves to aid first responders. The Ambulance crew that night did an awesome job as did the emergency staff at the hospital.”

Gregory said officers attend CPR training twice a year. “Great things happen when great teams train and work together,” he added.