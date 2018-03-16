Isabella sheriff left gun in school locker room

March 16, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Isabella Sheriff Michael Main issued a statement last Monday taking full responsibility for leaving a gun in a Shepherd Middle School bathroom when he used the room to change over the weekend.

A student found the gun and immediately notified school officials who contacted the Shepherd Police Department.

They found that the gun was not brought to school by another student but by an off-duty police officer according to a Facebook post by Shepherd Police Chief Luke Sawyer.

Sawyer notified Sheriff Main about the incident and Main realized he had left his own gun behind when he changed clothes in the room.

He was at an event at the school and used the room to change from street clothes into his uniform for a work event. He said he believed his gun was in his bag when he left.

In his statement, Main said he was devastated by his negligence. He said, “In all my years of law enforcement service I have never left a weapon anywhere…and I’m devastated with my lack of accountability in this matter.”

He said, “I personally apologize to the student who found it and praise him for immediately contacting an adult. I apologize to the students of Shepherd, the staff and faculty as well. The Shepherd School and Shepherd Police Department handled the incident very professionally and appropriately. I’m sorry that my actions caused them to have to deal with such a troubling issue.”

In his statement he said the incident would portray a “negative image of my Office and local law enforcement.” He continued, “I am prepared for the harsh criticism that will follow the release of this information…I let myself, my family and the community down. No matter how busy or how much is going on there is no excuse for this and I am truly sorry. This will not happen again.”

The incident is under investigation by the Isabella County Prosecutor’s Office.